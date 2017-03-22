Visiting students study eco-system of Deer Island
A group of 60 students from a middle school in Little Rock, Arkansas got to visit a very unusual classroom Tuesday: Deer Island. The trip was sponsored by the Gulf Coast Research Lab.
