Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Little Rock Friday afternoon
Vice President Mike Pence will visit Little Rock tomorrow afternoon the Republican Party of Arkansas announced today. Pence will visit Little Rock Tours and Travel , a business on I-30's Frontage Road, a few blocks south of Roosevelt Road.
