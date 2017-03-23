Vice President Mike Pence to speak in...

Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Little Rock Friday afternoon

12 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Little Rock tomorrow afternoon the Republican Party of Arkansas announced today. Pence will visit Little Rock Tours and Travel , a business on I-30's Frontage Road, a few blocks south of Roosevelt Road.

