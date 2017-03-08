Up to 5 inches of snow reported in northern Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A late winter storm brought up to five inches of snow in parts of northern Arkansas with three to four inches common in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|8 hr
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Absences pile up for 1 LR city director
|15 hr
|lol
|1
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 10
|Earth Whisperer
|3
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Mar 9
|Guest
|1,775
|Health Care services Available
|Mar 4
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC