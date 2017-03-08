UALR hosts book collection crafted by...

UALR hosts book collection crafted by 71 Cuban artists

'Binding Communities: Cuba's Ediciones Vigia and the Art of the Book and Entrepreneurism,' a multimedia exhibit of handcrafted books by Cuban artists, goes on display Tuesday in the Ottenheimer Library, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., with a 4:30 p.m. reception in the library's Room 535.

