UALR hosts book collection crafted by 71 Cuban artists
'Binding Communities: Cuba's Ediciones Vigia and the Art of the Book and Entrepreneurism,' a multimedia exhibit of handcrafted books by Cuban artists, goes on display Tuesday in the Ottenheimer Library, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., with a 4:30 p.m. reception in the library's Room 535.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|2 hr
|Concerned2019
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,888
|Absences pile up for 1 LR city director
|5 hr
|lol
|1
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Earth Whisperer
|3
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Guest
|1,775
|Health Care services Available
|Mar 4
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC