Tornado siren policies varies from area to area
According to Little Rock affiliate KARK, the policies on when to sound that advanced warning varies from county to county and from city to city. Some counties sound sirens countywide like in Pulaski County or sector as officials do in Saline County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|WPWW
|20,911
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Tue
|there
|21
|downtown
|Mon
|downtown
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|Mar 13
|PearlyWhites
|9
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 12
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Absences pile up for 1 LR city director
|Mar 12
|lol
|1
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 10
|Earth Whisperer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC