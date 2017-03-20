Tom Epperson to Release New Novel

Tom Epperson to Release New Novel

Meerkat Press is excited to announce the acquisition of worldwide English rights to Tom Epperson's new novel, Roberto to the Dark Tower Came, from Matt Bialer at Sanford J. Greenburger Associates, for publication in May 2018. The novel is about a young left-wing South American journalist who receives an ominous phone call: leave the country in ten days, or die.

