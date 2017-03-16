Thursday's open line: Plus Park Plaza's new rule on young people
Here's the Thursday open line and daily video, plus this news note: Park Plaza , the Little Rock shopping mall, announced today that, effective April 7, people younger than 18 won't be allowed in the mall after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays unless accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 or older. The rule is aimed at reducing loitering.
Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
