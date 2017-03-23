Teen shot at party near Little Rock, police say
A 19-year-old man was shot early Sunday at a party in west Pulaski County, according to a sheriff's office spokesman. Pulaski County deputies were dispatched at 1:31 a.m. to 27411 Kanis Road for a report of a possible shooting, according to a report.
