Stephen Kessler: Multiculturalism, diversity, identity and community
By the time he won the Nobel Prize in 1976, Bellow, whose politics were conservative , was to all appearances a white man swimming against the rising currents of diversity in his time. And yet given his background as a polyglot Russian-Canadian-Jewish American, he was in fact a walking embodiment of multiculturalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|40 min
|Dr Phil
|20,871
|Health Care services Available
|3 hr
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Fri
|Male reg silver lab
|2
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 27
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|6
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC