State's jobless rate again at record low
Arkansas' unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in February, setting a record low for the second-straight month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. Arkansas' unemployment rate was the 13th-lowest in the country and fell from a 3.8 percent rate in January.
