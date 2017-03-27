Severe weather threat to shift into Tennessee Valley Monday
An unsettled weather pattern impacting the eastern U.S. will culminate over the western Tennessee Valley on Monday in the form of severe thunderstorms. These strong winds will blow warmth and moisture into the area from the Gulf of Mexico, providing plenty of fuel for thunderstorms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|11 hr
|Monterray
|6
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Mon
|guest
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|WPWW
|20,933
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Sun
|kennie23
|38
|Murphy USA Scandals
|Sun
|Disgusted
|1
|Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega...
|Sun
|Honestly
|5
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|Mar 25
|Megan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC