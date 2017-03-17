Senate try planned for school voucher bill; flaws remain

Ibby Caputo, reporting for the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network on Thursday's defeat of a House school voucher bil l, says that Sen. Bart Hester plans to a mend legislation in the Senate to incorporate the plan and perhaps try to start it moving in the Senate next week. Rep. Jim Dotson , a Bentonville Republican, can also try his bill again in the House, where it mustered only 37 of the 51 votes it needed for passage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.