Senate try planned for school voucher bill; flaws remain
Ibby Caputo, reporting for the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network on Thursday's defeat of a House school voucher bil l, says that Sen. Bart Hester plans to a mend legislation in the Senate to incorporate the plan and perhaps try to start it moving in the Senate next week. Rep. Jim Dotson , a Bentonville Republican, can also try his bill again in the House, where it mustered only 37 of the 51 votes it needed for passage.
