Senate try planned for school voucher...

Senate try planned for school voucher bill; flaws remain

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Ibby Caputo, reporting for the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network on Thursday's defeat of a House school voucher bil l, says that Sen. Bart Hester plans to a mend legislation in the Senate to incorporate the plan and perhaps try to start it moving in the Senate next week. Rep. Jim Dotson , a Bentonville Republican, can also try his bill again in the House, where it mustered only 37 of the 51 votes it needed for passage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr mexico 20,909
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) 12 hr Longhaul 5
Ulysses gore jr Thu Unique45 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Mar 14 there 21
downtown Mar 13 downtown 1
Chili's Mar 13 I love them 1
When you're not loved by a man Mar 13 PearlyWhites 9
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,631,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC