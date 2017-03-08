Senate to discuss increased penalties for misuse of dicamba
LITTLE ROCK, AR - A proposed bill that would increase penalties for farmers caught illegally spraying the herbicide dicamba is set to be discussed by the Arkansas Senate on Monday. The bill, that was filed in the legislature on Feb. 28, was approved Thursday by the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, and Economic Development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Earth Whisperer
|3
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Guest
|1,775
|Health Care services Available
|Mar 4
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 27
|Lavey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC