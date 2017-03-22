Senate Education committee rejects bills to require transparency in charter schools
Two bills that would have applied transparency requirements to all schools that receive taxpayer dollars failed in the Senate Education committee this morning for want of Republican support. Both bills were by Sen. Joyce Elliott .
