SEC asks Arkansas to exempt stadiums, arenas from gun law

By ANDREW DeMILLO and TAFI MUKUNYADZI Associated Press LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Southeastern Conference says it wants Arkansas lawmakers to exempt college sporting events such as football games from a new law greatly expanding where concealed handguns are allowed, citing concerns about safety at its games.

