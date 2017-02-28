Schools and westward sprawl on Little...

Schools and westward sprawl on Little Rock City Board agenda today

A couple of related issues will be discussed at the Little Rock City Board agenda session at 4 p.m. today - westward urban sprawl and the state of the public schools in the inner city. * SCHOOLS: Michael Poore , superintendent of the state-controlled Little Rock School District , is scheduled to speak.

