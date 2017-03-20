School accountability legislation introduced; lengthens state takeover option
Benji Hardy reports that an amendment was filed today to flesh out Sen. Jane English's shell bill to rewrite the law on school accountability. It is going to take some digesting and the amendment is not yet on line.
