School accountability legislation int...

School accountability legislation introduced; lengthens state takeover option

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Benji Hardy reports that an amendment was filed today to flesh out Sen. Jane English's shell bill to rewrite the law on school accountability. It is going to take some digesting and the amendment is not yet on line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 min bayonne nj 20,931
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Mar 18 Now_What- 22
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) Mar 17 Longhaul 5
Ulysses gore jr Mar 16 Unique45 1
downtown Mar 13 downtown 1
Chili's Mar 13 I love them 1
When you're not loved by a man Mar 13 PearlyWhites 9
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,848 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC