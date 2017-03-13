Sabin Withdraws Transparency Bill as ...

Sabin Withdraws Transparency Bill as AEDC Pledges Openness on Incentives

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

State Rep. Warwick Sabin, D-Little Rock, withdrew a public transparency bill on Thursday after receiving assurances from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission that it will make data about state economic incentives to businesses readily available to the public online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) 2 hr Trump Nightmare 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr gotcha 20,900
Ulysses gore jr 16 hr Unique45 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Mar 14 there 21
downtown Mar 13 downtown 1
Chili's Mar 13 I love them 1
When you're not loved by a man Mar 13 PearlyWhites 9
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC