Sabin Withdraws Transparency Bill as AEDC Pledges Openness on Incentives
State Rep. Warwick Sabin, D-Little Rock, withdrew a public transparency bill on Thursday after receiving assurances from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission that it will make data about state economic incentives to businesses readily available to the public online.
