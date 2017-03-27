Roles Shift in Golden Bankruptcy
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Phyllis Jones stepped down as the presiding judge in the Little Rock couple's case, which listed debts of $7.7 million and assets of $1.9 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|6 hr
|Monterray
|6
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|23 hr
|guest
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|WPWW
|20,933
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Sun
|kennie23
|38
|Murphy USA Scandals
|Sun
|Disgusted
|1
|Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega...
|Sun
|Honestly
|5
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|Mar 25
|Megan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC