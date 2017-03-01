Richard Johns Pleads Guilty In Pill Mill Conspiracy
Richard Johns' wife, children and priest watched Thursday as he tearfully pleaded guilty to taking money in exchange for prescribing tens of thousands of painkiller tablets to middlemen who federal prosecutors said resold them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Lilith
|20,862
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 27
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|6
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 23
|couch potatos
|8
|Illegal alien Crimes
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC