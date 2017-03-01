Renter access to Little Rock streets subject of suit; apartment...
A former candidate for the Little Rock Board of Directors is suing the city for a second time over road usage in his neighborhood. Johnson attempted to run for an at-large position on the city board in 2012 but didn't collect the number of required signatures to get his name on the ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Illyphillycmdprou...
|20,874
|Health Care services Available
|Sat
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 27
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|6
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC