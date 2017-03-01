Rapert running into Clinton hate resistance
Word is that Sen. Jason Rapert's bill to strip the names of Bill and Hillary Clinton from the Little Rock National Airport isn't winning many friends. I'm told Rapert hasn't yet been able to get a motion to move the bill out of committee.
