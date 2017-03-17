Rapert folds on renaming Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport
Sen. Jason Rapert has apparently given up - unsurprisingly, given lack of support from anybody else - on his effort to force the renaming of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock. His bill to add airports to the list of public structures for which names of living people may not be attached is still pending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Thomas
|20,924
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Sat
|Now_What-
|22
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Longhaul
|5
|Ulysses gore jr
|Thu
|Unique45
|1
|downtown
|Mar 13
|downtown
|1
|Chili's
|Mar 13
|I love them
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|Mar 13
|PearlyWhites
|9
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC