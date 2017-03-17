Rapert folds on renaming Bill and Hil...

Rapert folds on renaming Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport

21 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Sen. Jason Rapert has apparently given up - unsurprisingly, given lack of support from anybody else - on his effort to force the renaming of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock. His bill to add airports to the list of public structures for which names of living people may not be attached is still pending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

