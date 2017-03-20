Polite Society Tactical Conference, 2...

Polite Society Tactical Conference, 2017, Little Rock, AR

15 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

Tom Givens' now-famous annual " Polite Society" Tactical Conference just concluded. This year, it was in Little Rock, AR at a little-known, but expansive, military training facility I didn't even know was there! Over 350 attendees this year, nearly all experienced Operators looking to expand, advance, and refine our tactical skill and knowledge repertoire.

Little Rock, AR

