Polite Society Tactical Conference, 2017, Little Rock, AR
Tom Givens' now-famous annual " Polite Society" Tactical Conference just concluded. This year, it was in Little Rock, AR at a little-known, but expansive, military training facility I didn't even know was there! Over 350 attendees this year, nearly all experienced Operators looking to expand, advance, and refine our tactical skill and knowledge repertoire.
