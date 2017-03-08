Police puzzled why body hauled 1,000 miles in suitcase
Police in two states say they are trying to figure out why a woman hauled an elderly man's body in a suitcase more than 1,000 miles from upstate New York to Arkansas and then dumped it in a rice field. Police say the body found Sunday at a farm 50 miles northeast of Little Rock appears to be that of a man who died in Johnstown, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|2 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|3
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|Guest
|1,775
|Health Care services Available
|Mar 4
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 27
|Lavey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC