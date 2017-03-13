Police puzzled why body hauled 1,000 miles in suitcase
Police in two states say they are trying to figure out why a woman hauled an elderly man's body in a suitcase more than 1,000 miles from upstate New York to Arkansas and then dumped it in a rice field. Virginia Colvin, 56, faces a preliminary charge of abuse of a corpse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|5 min
|guest
|9
|Sylvia Machelle Smith
|7 hr
|ByeByeBirdie
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|7 hr
|PearlyWhites
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Sun
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Absences pile up for 1 LR city director
|Sun
|lol
|1
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 10
|Earth Whisperer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC