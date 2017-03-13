Police puzzled why body hauled 1,000 ...

Police puzzled why body hauled 1,000 miles in suitcase

Police in two states say they are trying to figure out why a woman hauled an elderly man's body in a suitcase more than 1,000 miles from upstate New York to Arkansas and then dumped it in a rice field. Virginia Colvin, 56, faces a preliminary charge of abuse of a corpse.

