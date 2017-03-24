Police name third robbery suspect; seek help finding him

Conway police believe they have identified the third suspect involved in robbing and assaulting an Academy Sports + Outdoors employee last week. Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said in a statement that a warrant was issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Edward Lee House Jr. "House is believed to be the third man involved in assaulting a man and stealing his motorcycle outside of a Conway business," she said.

