Police make second arrest in Sieber slaying

A second arrest was made Friday night in the Nov. 15 slaying of Harvell Todd Sieber, 47, at a detail shop at 815 E. Capitol Ave. The Little Rock Police Department said it obtained a warrant Wednesday that was used Friday in North Little Rock to arrest Alundra Hampton, 24. She was turned over to homicide detectives and charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and first degree battery. She also was named in failure to pay fine and failure to appear charges from Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County district courts In the apparent robbery Nov. 15, a woman pulled a gun on the shop owner.

