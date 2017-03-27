Plan to Change Procurement Rejected i...

Plan to Change Procurement Rejected in House Committee

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

An Arkansas legislative committee defeated an effort to revise the state procurement process Wednesday morning, siding with engineers, architects and attorneys who testified that a bill to emphasize price considerations in awarding state contracts for professional services was flawed and unnecessary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Wed Capt Obvious 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) Mar 27 Monterray 6
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Mar 26 kennie23 38
Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega... Mar 26 Honestly 5
News Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06) Mar 25 Megan 3
naacp Mar 23 truth 3
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,938,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC