Plan to Change Procurement Rejected in House Committee
An Arkansas legislative committee defeated an effort to revise the state procurement process Wednesday morning, siding with engineers, architects and attorneys who testified that a bill to emphasize price considerations in awarding state contracts for professional services was flawed and unnecessary.
