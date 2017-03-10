Payday lenders on the march at legisl...

Payday lenders on the march at legislature

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

LEGISLATION TARGET: Bills are aimed to help and hurt the high-interest lending practice of such loan shops that have begun operating in Arknass since a change in the attorney general's office. I've mentioned before the efforts by payday lender s to get re-established in Arkansas now that longtime foe Dustin McDaniel is no longer attorney general.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr jersey city 20,887
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) Fri Earth Whisperer 3
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Thu Guest 1,775
Health Care services Available Mar 4 Nina 1
Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed. Mar 3 Male reg silver lab 2
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
iP addresses can be traced Feb 27 Lavey 4
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Pulaski County was issued at March 11 at 2:46AM CST

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,464 • Total comments across all topics: 279,473,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC