Old News: War puts readers in a tizzy for daily news

Front page of the March 16, 1917 Arkansas Gazette for Old News reflects the overthrow of the Romanovs in Russia and the U.S. edging toward declaring war against Germany. Telephones at the Arkansas Gazette rang off the hooks March 20, 1917, as readers called their trusted news source to check out a story that was going around about the Great War in Europe.

