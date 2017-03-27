North Little Rock council approves deal for $16M downtown apartment complex
ERC Holdings LLC entered into an agreement Monday with the North Little Rock City Council to build a $16 million apartment complex named Thrive Argenta that is to fit with the city's vision for creating a more vibrant downtown. The 162-unit development will be on the former site of the Prime Quality Feeds mill between East Fourth and East Fifth streets and Poplar and Magnolia streets, one block off Main Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|13 hr
|djc
|17
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Monterray
|6
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Sun
|kennie23
|38
|Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega...
|Mar 26
|Honestly
|5
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|Mar 25
|Megan
|3
|naacp
|Mar 23
|truth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC