NLR fire chief Murphy dies after heart surgery; led department since '14

North Little Rock Fire Chief Jim Murphy died overnight Saturday due to complications from heart surgery, a city spokesman confirmed Sunday afternoon. He was 65. Murphy, who spent the bulk of his four decades in fire service in Florida, was tapped to lead the North Little Rock Fire Department in 2014 after a national search to replace retiring Chief Robert Mauldin.

