Night of gambling turns violent
The Little Rock police report that a night of gambling turned violent Saturday t a residence at 3301 S. Polk Street, near the corner of Asher and Fair Park. Officers responding to a shooting report about 8:290 p.m. found blood on the ground and a shattered glass front door, but no one inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Illyphillycmdprou...
|20,874
|Health Care services Available
|Sat
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 27
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|6
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC