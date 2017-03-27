New Little Rock sobriety court aids DWI offenders
Little Rock has started a sobriety court program that treats certain people charged with driving while intoxicated. The yearlong intensive program allows "hardcore DWI offenders" to choose that option instead of serving jail time, heavy fines and community service hours, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
