New laws to require candidates and PACs to file financial reports online
On Monday, the Arkansas House of Representatives gave final approval to a bill by Rep. Warwick Sabin that will require political action committees and other entities to file financial reports electronically. The bill was sent to Governor Hutchinson on Tuesday.
