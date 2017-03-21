New laws to require candidates and PA...

New laws to require candidates and PACs to file financial reports online

On Monday, the Arkansas House of Representatives gave final approval to a bill by Rep. Warwick Sabin that will require political action committees and other entities to file financial reports electronically. The bill was sent to Governor Hutchinson on Tuesday.

