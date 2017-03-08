Name released in deadly weekend house fire
BLYTHEVILLE, AR - A house fire resulting in the death of a woman is still under investigation. Quanita Thomas, 26, of Blytheville died in the fire that happened Sunday, according to Blytheville Fire Chief Mike Carney.
