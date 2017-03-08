Mortar drills today at Camp Robinson

Mortar drills today at Camp Robinson

Mortar training is planned for today at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, according to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard. The surrounding area may experience noise and tremors as a result, the Guard said.

