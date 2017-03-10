More than 12,000 tax delinquent prope...

More than 12,000 tax delinquent properties in Arkansas set to head to the auction block

14 hrs ago Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

More than 12,000 parcels of property across Arkansas have been certified to be sent to auction starting in April. The properties are up for sale because according to state records, the last time their owners paid the property taxes on them was back in 2012.

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Pulaski County was issued at March 11 at 2:46AM CST

Little Rock, AR

