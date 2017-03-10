More than 12,000 tax delinquent properties in Arkansas set to head to the auction block
More than 12,000 parcels of property across Arkansas have been certified to be sent to auction starting in April. The properties are up for sale because according to state records, the last time their owners paid the property taxes on them was back in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|20 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|3
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Guest
|1,775
|Health Care services Available
|Mar 4
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 27
|Lavey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC