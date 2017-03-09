More on the vouchers-by-another-name ...

More on the vouchers-by-another-name bill

Read more: Arkansas Times

A bill that would establish education savings accounts to be used at parents' discretion to fund private school and other education costs passed in the House Education Committee Thursday. House Bill 1222 would be funded through a tax-credit scholarship in which individuals and corporations could donate to a nonprofit organization that would provide money to parents seeking a private or home school education for their children.

