More Guilty Pleas Made in Richard Johns Pill Mill Case
As expected, David Larue Scroggins of Cabot pleaded guilty last week to buying and reselling fraudulent oxycodone prescriptions from Richard Johns, the former Little Rock internist whose drug distribution business was the subject of a story in last week's Arkansas Business .
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,930
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Sat
|Now_What-
|22
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 17
|Longhaul
|5
|Ulysses gore jr
|Mar 16
|Unique45
|1
|downtown
|Mar 13
|downtown
|1
|Chili's
|Mar 13
|I love them
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|Mar 13
|PearlyWhites
|9
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC