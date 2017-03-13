Monday's open line
Chris Thyer has distributed a news release making official what I reported earlier today - that he had resigned effective last Friday as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Drew County authorities are taking precautions, but also watching their words, about apparent plans for a Ku Klux Klan meeting Saturday.
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sylvia Machelle Smith
|49 min
|biker
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Bill
|20,897
|downtown
|9 hr
|downtown
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|11 hr
|Guest
|18
|When you're not loved by a man
|23 hr
|PearlyWhites
|9
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Sun
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Absences pile up for 1 LR city director
|Sun
|lol
|1
