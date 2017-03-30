Metroplan sets public hearing on 30 Crossing
The controversial 30 Crossing project to fatten up seven miles of Interstate 30 from U.S. Highway 67 in North Little Rock to Interstate 530 in Little Rock will once again get a public hearing, thanks to a vote of the Metroplan board Wednesday. Board members made the decision at the request of Director Tab Townsell, who said the significance of the $650 million project demands greater outreach than simply seeking public comment in writing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Capt Obvious
|18
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,935
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Monterray
|6
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 26
|kennie23
|38
|Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega...
|Mar 26
|Honestly
|5
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|Mar 25
|Megan
|3
|naacp
|Mar 23
|truth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC