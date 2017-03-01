Mena's Hana Hunter earns spot on chancellor's list
Hana Hunter of Mena has been named to the fall 2016 chancellor's list at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. UA Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester in which certain qualifications have been met.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|Health Care services Available
|Sat
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Fri
|Male reg silver lab
|2
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 27
|Lavey
|4
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|6
|Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15)
|Feb 25
|fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC