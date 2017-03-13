Memory Care Facility Visited by $14M ...

Memory Care Facility Visited by $14M Sale

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

MHI Little Rock Ltd., an affiliate of Mainstreet Health Investments of Carmel, Indiana, bought the 43,988-SF Memory Care of Little Rock at Good Shepherd facility at 2501 Aldersgate Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Sat Now_What- 22
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) Mar 17 Longhaul 5
Ulysses gore jr Mar 16 Unique45 1
downtown Mar 13 downtown 1
Chili's Mar 13 I love them 1
When you're not loved by a man Mar 13 PearlyWhites 9
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC