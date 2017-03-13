Marlboro-suit checks soon, attorney says

Marlboro-suit checks soon, attorney says

More than 20,000 Marlboro Lights smokers who applied for a share of a $45 million settlement fund can start looking for their checks soon, the Little Rock lawyer who spearheaded a 14-year-old lawsuit against the cigarettes' manufacturer said Wednesday.

