Marlboro-suit checks soon, attorney says
More than 20,000 Marlboro Lights smokers who applied for a share of a $45 million settlement fund can start looking for their checks soon, the Little Rock lawyer who spearheaded a 14-year-old lawsuit against the cigarettes' manufacturer said Wednesday.
