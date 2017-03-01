Man wearing bulletproof vest, carrying weapon arrested
VILONIA, AR - A Central Arkansas man faces a felony after he reportedly wore a bulletproof vest and carried four weapons to a school safe room in Vilonia. According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, Billy R. Edgar of Conway was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of having guns on school property, a Class D felony.
