Man gets 35 years in deadly robbery at Little Rock restaurant

A 21-year-old North Little Rock man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Monday for participating in a June restaurant robbery in which a 77-year-old man was killed. Harold Donald "Tweety" Byrd, a regular customer at the Frontier Diner, was shot in the head by two masked men while waiting to pay for his lunch during a lunchtime holdup attempt at the Interstate 30 eatery in Little Rock.

