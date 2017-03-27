Man gets 35 years in deadly robbery at Little Rock restaurant
A 21-year-old North Little Rock man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Monday for participating in a June restaurant robbery in which a 77-year-old man was killed. Harold Donald "Tweety" Byrd, a regular customer at the Frontier Diner, was shot in the head by two masked men while waiting to pay for his lunch during a lunchtime holdup attempt at the Interstate 30 eatery in Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,935
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|14 hr
|Monterray
|6
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Mon
|guest
|16
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Sun
|kennie23
|38
|Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega...
|Sun
|Honestly
|5
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|Mar 25
|Megan
|3
|naacp
|Mar 23
|truth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC