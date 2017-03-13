LR worker found dead at City Hall

LR worker found dead at City Hall

Little Rock police found a city employee dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a garage behind City Hall on Sunday evening, according to a police report. Houston Metzler, 35, of Little Rock was pronounced dead after officers discovered him inside an office area located in the garage on the north side of the main building of City Hall the report said.

