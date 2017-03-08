Local painters show work in watercolo...

Local painters show work in watercolor exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Online

Several artists from the Tri-Lakes Edition coverage area have work in the 47th annual Mid-Southern Watercolorists Juried Exhibition now on display at the Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Absences pile up for 1 LR city director 35 min lol 1
Chronic Pain medcation and other available 5 hr chill 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat jersey city 20,887
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) Fri Earth Whisperer 3
Poll Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10) Thu Guest 1,775
Health Care services Available Mar 4 Nina 1
Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed. Mar 3 Male reg silver lab 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,493,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC