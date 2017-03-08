Local painters show work in watercolor exhibit
Several artists from the Tri-Lakes Edition coverage area have work in the 47th annual Mid-Southern Watercolorists Juried Exhibition now on display at the Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Absences pile up for 1 LR city director
|35 min
|lol
|1
|Chronic Pain medcation and other available
|5 hr
|chill
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|jersey city
|20,887
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Earth Whisperer
|3
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Guest
|1,775
|Health Care services Available
|Mar 4
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC